Global Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2022-2027: Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments and Key Insights

The Global Kitchen Appliances Market was valued at USD 376.22 Billion in the year 2021

With the advancement of technology, the concept of the kitchen has significantly changed, with a heavy emphasis on improving kitchen efficiency and reducing the amount of time spent cleaning and cooking. The quick changes in lifestyle have increased the demand for kitchen appliances that make living more convenient and comfortable.

Domestic kitchen appliances improve the quality of cooking and make food storage safer. Advanced cooking is becoming increasingly popular, especially in developed economies. To maintain revenue share and adapt to changing client preferences, industry participants invest heavily in research and development for new product creation.



The rising urbanization, growing population, followed by replacement of ageing appliances and technological development are factors driving the Kitchen Appliances Market.



Refrigerators hold the maximum share of kitchen appliance market owing to increased shelf life and maintaining the quality of food. Moreover, the Residential segment accounts for the major share of the kitchen appliance market as busy lifestyles and high disposable income allow people to require appliances that can be used conveniently and efficiently with time and energy saving.



Demand for kitchen appliances via the Online channel is backed by the convenience of placing an order via the internet, heavier discounts than brick-and-mortar stores and easier returns making internet retailing a popular channel, especially for urban consumers, thereby, boosting the growth of online shopping.

Further, Smart kitchen appliances are expected to grow at double-digit growth due to the growing inclination toward luxury and tech-savvy appliances.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and key insights.

The companies analysed in the report include:

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.,

LG Corporation

Whirlpool

Robert Bosch GmbH

AB Electrolux

Midea Group

Miele

Samsung Group

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Groupe SEB

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Kitchen Appliance Market Product Overview



4. Global Kitchen Appliance Market: An Analysis

4.1. Assessment of Macro Economic Indicators of Global Kitchen Appliance Market

4.2 Global Kitchen Appliance Market, Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.3 Global Kitchen Appliance Market Growth and Forecast

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Kitchen Appliance Market



5. Global Kitchen Appliance Market: Segmental Analysis By Product Type

5.1 Global Kitchen Appliance Market Segmentation, By Product Type

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Kitchen Appliance Market By Product Type (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Refrigerator, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

5.4 By Dishwashers, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

5.5 By Cooker and Ovens, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

5.6 By Others, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



6. Global Kitchen Appliance Market: Segment Analysis By Application

6.1 Global Kitchen Appliance Market Segmentation, By Application

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Kitchen Appliance Market, By Application (2021 & 2027)

6.3 By Residential, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6.4 By Commercial, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



7. Global Kitchen Appliance Market: Segment Analysis By Distribution Channel

7.1 Global Kitchen Appliances Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel

7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Kitchen Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel (2021 & 2027)

7.3 By Offline, by value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

7.4 By Online, by Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



8. Global Kitchen Appliance Market: Segment Analysis By Technology

8.1 Global Kitchen Appliances Market Segmentation, By Technology

8.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Kitchen Appliances Market, By Technology (2021 & 2027)

8.3 By Smart, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

8.4 By Conventional, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



9. Global Kitchen Appliance Market Regional Analysis

9.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Kitchen Appliance Market By Region (2021 & 2027)

