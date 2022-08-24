Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date: August 24, 2022

Contact: Michael Toscano

(Charlottesville, VA)—A new legislative brief from the Institute for Family Studies (IFS) and Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) argues that in light of the ample evidence that social media use is harmful to adolescent mental health, states must take action now to protect America’s teens online and empower parents at home.

In the brief, "Protecting Teens from Big Tech: Five Policy Ideas for States," authors Clare Morell (EPPC), Adam Candeub (Center for Renewing America), Jean Twenge (San Diego State University), and Brad Wilcox (IFS) offer five legislative strategies states can implement to protect children online.

Among the recommendations for states:

Establish age-verification laws for social media and other platforms.



Require parental consent for contractual offerings over the Internet for minors under the age of 18.



Mandate a complete shutdown of social media platforms at night for minors.

“Even in the face of mounting evidence that Big Tech is exacting an unacceptable toll on our teens, neither Congress nor the Courts have taken adequate steps to protect children from platforms that promote anxiety, envy, pornography, loneliness, sleeplessness, and suicide,” the authors write. “Thus, it falls to the states to step into the breach and act now to better empower parents and protect children online.”Legislative Brief: Protecting Teens from Big Tech

Read the full brief here. For further information, contact: Michael Toscano.