Technology Distributor WAV Announces Distribution Agreement With MikroTik

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAV LLC is now a MikroTik authorized distributor. The partnership provides its partners with MikroTik's best-in-class solutions and will be available from WAV and Last Mile Gear, a WAV wholly owned subsidiary.

"Mikrotik offers full-featured and competitive networking solutions, favorited by network engineers throughout the industry," said Norm Dumbroff, WAV's President. "Mikrotik products complement our enterprise Wi-Fi and wireless broadband solutions, and we're excited to represent products that align with our mission of bringing best-in-class solutions to our partners to bridge the digital divide."

"Mikrotik offers modern technologies to more people by making them more accessible and affordable," said Zach Hubeck, WAV's Executive Vice President of Marketing. "We're excited to be a part of the MikroTik channel, offering our Service Provider customers the full breadth of their portfolio."

About MikroTik

MikroTik is a Latvian company founded in 1996 to develop routers and wireless ISP systems. MikroTik now provides hardware and software for Internet connectivity in most countries around the world. Our experience in using industry-standard PC hardware and complete routing systems allowed us in 1997 to create the RouterOS software system that provides extensive stability, controls, and flexibility for all kinds of data interfaces and routing. In 2002, we decided to make our own hardware, and the RouterBOARD brand was born.

About WAV

WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community, including (but not limited to): technical support, RF predictive analysis, FCC coordination, installation & diagnostics. "We Make the Internet Work." For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com.

About Last Mile Gear

Last Mile Gear is an original equipment manufacturer of Cyclone timing equipment, a wholly owned subsidiary of WAV, and an integrator/distributor of wireless broadband, LTE, video surveillance and networking and WLAN solutions. Last Mile Gear combines its technical expertise and unrivaled product knowledge to provide WISP, Telco, and public safety/municipal customers connectivity solutions for a variety of applications. For more information, call 866-230-9174 or visit the web at www.lastmilegear.com.

For more information, please contact

Zach Hubeck

WAV®

630-818-1003

zachh@wavonline.com

Related Images











Image 1: WAV Logo





WAV Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment