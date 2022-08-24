Scotty's Everyday™ Launches New Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix

DELTONA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotty's Everyday is excited to announce that the latest in their line of Keto, Zero Net Carb, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, Non-GMO, and No Nut Flour baking mixes is now available for purchase on their website, ScottysEveryday.com, and Amazon.com.

The Scotty's Everyday Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix is the direct response to an overwhelming request for a keto, gluten-free pancake & waffle mix that better matches the true taste and texture of traditional pancakes and waffles. "We heard from so many people in the Scotty's community that they wanted a mix without that gritty texture and grainy taste that others have because they are full of almond or coconut flour," says founder Scotty Sturgill.

The Scotty's Everyday Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix also nourishes inner health with clean ingredients. Like all other baking mixes in the line, this mix is made with "resistant tapioca starch," a special dietary fiber. Not only is this key ingredient keto-friendly, consumption of resistant starch is shown to provide a long list of health benefits. From breakfast to dessert, these soft, fluffy pancakes and waffles are also the perfect treat for those trying to stay away from sugar.

Scotty's Everyday Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix is perfect for sharing with family and friends who have dietary restrictions or low-carb goals. Scotty's mixes are only the beginning. To learn more about the creative recipes that our mixes can create, visit: ScottysEveryday.com.

About Scotty's Everyday

Scotty's is all about bringing favorite foods and the joy of baking back to people with keto, gluten-free, sugar-free or nut-free needs. Scotty's makes their mixes with humans in mind, and puts careful thought into every ingredient, so they're healthy and convenient enough to eat every day. Visit ScottysEveryday.com to find out more.

