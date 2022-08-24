Crosschq Named a Finalist in the 2022 SaaS Awards

DANVILLE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™, which is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, today shared it has been declared a finalist in the international business software program, The SaaS Awards . A partner of the popular Cloud Awards, the SaaS Awards strives to represent software from around the world across a number of categories. Crosschq has been recognized in the Best SaaS Product for Recruitment category.



A data-driven recruiting platform, Crosschq helps take the guesswork out of hiring, delivering valuable candidate insights and advanced analytics. The company’s suite of products supports streamlined processes, enhanced outcomes and improved quality of hire while integrating easily and securely into existing workflows.

James Williams, Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, shared, “This year, the SaaS Awards received a very strong shortlist. All chosen finalists demonstrated a remarkable commitment to innovation. It was a pleasant surprise to see so many innovative solutions on the shortlist, but Crosschq proved to the judging panel it was a clear choice to make it to the next stage, with every possibility of being selected as the ultimate category winner.”

Crosschq CEO Mike Fitzsimmons commented, “Given the challenges associated with hiring and the number of companies looking to solve these problems, it’s a tremendous honor to stand out as a SaaS Award finalist and speaks directly to what differentiates Crosschq. We’re not just another solution provider; we’re changing how companies think about recruiting and making a measurable impact for our customers.”

This is the latest recognition for Crosschq, having recently earned spots on both the Cloud Wars Shortlist and Tri-Valley Leadership (ITV) Group’s #GameChanger Awards 2022 list , which speak directly to the differentiated value the company delivers to its customers.

Hundreds of organizations entered the 2022 SaaS Awards program, with entries coming from around the world, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. To view the complete list of finalists, visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-finalists .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focus on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/ .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond.

The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.