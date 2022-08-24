Cara Therapeutics to Host Virtual Notalgia Paresthetica Event on September 20, 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced the Company will host a virtual event focused on notalgia paresthetica (NP) on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ET. The presentation will highlight new data from the KOMFORT Phase 2 clinical trial of oral difelikefalin in NP, as well as feature two prominent key opinion leaders who will discuss the scientific rationale for oral difelikefalin in NP and the significant unmet clinical need. An interactive Q&A session will follow the presentation.



Presenters will include:

Christopher Posner, Chief Executive Officer, Cara Therapeutics

Eric Vandal, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Cara Therapeutics

Joana Goncalves, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Cara Therapeutics

Brian Kim, MD, MTR, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY

Zoe Diana Draelos, MD, Dermatology Consulting Services, PLLC



A live audio webcast of the presentation and accompanying slides will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Company’s website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the presentation.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s novel KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has initiated Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. The Company has completed the placebo-controlled phase of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica. A Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in primary biliary cholangitis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus is ongoing. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Spinetta

6 Degrees

973-768-2170

aspinetta@6degreespr.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Iris Francesconi, Ph.D.

Cara Therapeutics

203-406-3700

investor@caratherapeutics.com