Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Report 2022-2026: Increasing Number of Weight Loss Clinics, Sports Rehabilitation Centers, and Fitness Clubs to Drive Growth

Global Body Composition Analyzers Market to Reach $886.1 Million by 2026

The global market for Body Composition Analyzers estimated at US$623.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$886.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.

Of the various technologies used in analyzing body composition, bioimpedance analyzers represent the largest segment with a market share of around 42.5% of the market in value terms. The strength of bioimpedance analyzers lies in their ability to combine accuracy and prices, which are critical components in the area of body fat measurement.

Bio-Impedance Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$352 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Skinfold Calipers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $279.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $94.3 Million by 2026

The Body Composition Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$279.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



The emergence of obesity as a global epidemic is anticipated to create strong demand for body composition analyzers. With increasing cases of obesity, around 47%, 35% and 39% of the population in the US, the UK and Mexico is estimated to be obese by 2030.

The growing prevalence of obesity among adults and children can be credited to factors including sedentary lifestyles, hypertension, high blood lipids and diabetes mellitus. These incidents along with rising awareness about healthy lifestyles are expected to provide a major impetus to the global market for body composition analyzers.

As more number of people turn towards fitness approaches to shed excess weight, and stay fit and active, demand for solutions that assist in determining metabolic rate and calorie calculations is expected to surge in the following years. Body composition analyzers are used to determine the risk of specific conditions related to obesity.

For instance, capacitive and impedance analyzers are capable of producing values for individuals on the basis of their ethnicity and age. The trend is driving the demand for these devices in various applications in the field of medical research, sports and research projects related to epidemiology, nutrition and anthropology. The market is anticipated to receive a major impetus from the sports industry due to increasing adoption of body composition analyzers.



With the concepts of wellness and mindfulness becoming ever more important for consumers, fitness has become a more relevant goal for many people. The health and fitness industry in the US witnessed a steady pace of growth over the years. Currently, nearly 20% of adults in the US hold a fitness club membership. In addition to growing health consciousness, rise in per capita disposable income is a key factor driving growth in the space.

The increase in time spent on leisure and sports is also expected to expand the potential pool of consumers and thus demand for fitness centers. This in turn bodes well for body composition analyzers. The emerging demand for results-driven fitness centers that aid in achieving individual fitness goals is also expected to augment growth.



Increasing Number of Weight Loss Clinics, Sports Rehabilitation Centers, and Fitness Clubs to Drive Growth

