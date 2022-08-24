Global Aircraft Antenna Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: New Era of Connected Aircraft Brings a Wealth of Opportunities for Innovation & Developments

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Antenna - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aircraft Antenna Market to Reach $618.2 Million by 2026

The global market for Aircraft Antenna estimated at US$461.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$618.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period.

The importance of antennas as an enabler for high-speed connectivity is increasing, leading to the evolution of new antenna technologies. Presently, antennas denote the major bottleneck and researchers are working to address the issue by improving their capacity, while reducing the footprint of the antennas. Electronically Steerable Antennas are a new technology that aim to drastically reduce the size of the antenna, for improved reliability.

The increasing significance of satellite communication in facilitating seamless communication services and supporting carbon-mitigation efforts is bound to bring antenna technology at the fore. Aircraft antennas are also expected to benefit from growing adoption of UAVs, as they play a key role in helping UAVs to communicate with either satellites in the orbit or ground control stations.



Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$459.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Aircraft Antenna market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated $171.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.5 Million by 2026

The Aircraft Antenna market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.11% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$68.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

As the epicenter of the outbreak shifts towards Europe, several European countries are seeking to deploy drones in ways hitherto unimagined in pandemic management and anti-epidemic efforts. In the coming years, drones will be adapted for disease detection and crowd management, something that has never been done before.

The scenario although grim for the world economy and public health, is nevertheless emerging into a catalyst for the development and deployment of drones. As drones prove indispensable for timely and effective epidemic monitoring and response, demand for drones is fast tracking and UTM will also grow in prominence and urgency as the world anxiously awaits for safe drone operation.



Felled by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Airline Industry Bites the Dust Sending Shockwaves of Pain Ripping Through the Aerospace Value Chain

A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive

A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Darkens the Outlook for Aircraft Manufacturing

Manufacturing Industry Collapses, Severing Business as Usual Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas

As Coronavirus Spreads, the Grounded Aviation Industry Transfers the Economic Pain to Upstream Markets Including Aircraft Antennas

With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation, Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take Longer to Recover

Rising Bankruptcies Bear Testimony to the Devastation Unleased by the Pandemic on the Commercial Aviation Industry

Even if the Pandemic Ends, the Economy Can Keep People from Flying: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business Climate

Logistics Similar to Passenger Travel Also Bears the Brunt of the Pandemic

As the World Moves Towards Context Aware Aircraft, the Role of Antennas Will Get Bigger. Here's Why

The Importance of Communication in Aircraft

Significance of Antennas in Communication Systems

Aircraft Antennas & Their Types: A Review

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The New Era of Connected Aircraft Brings a Wealth of Opportunities for Innovation & Development of Antenna Systems

Robust Outlook for the Future of Connected Aviation to Open Up Aircraft Connectivity Challenges for Antennas to Solve

Post COVID-19 Focus on Lowering Aviation Carbon Footprint to Drive Bigger Roles for Satellite Communications in Aviation

Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up

Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Aviation to Become Stricter, Post Pandemic

New Satellite Based Communication Systems Help in Achieving Flight Operational Efficiency, Fuel Saving & CO2 Emission Reductions

The Age of Automation & Machines That Will Follow the Pandemic Will Throw Up Opportunities in the UAV Space

A Peek Into the Evolving Landscape of UAVs

Here's How UAV Antennas are Benefiting & Evolving In Response to the Dynamics of Commercial UAV Deployment

A Robust Production Line for UAVs Post Pandemic Brings a Wealth of Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas

When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic, Pent Up Demand for Aftermarket Antennas Will Come from the MRO Sector

"Bloodbath" in the Airline Industry Impacts the MRO Sector

Looking Beyond Current Challenges & Moving Forward in the New Normal

Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of Airplanes Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them Airworthy

When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World After Idling for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive Upgrades & Replacements of Antennas

Long-Term Growth for Advanced Aircraft Antennas Will be Led by Airspace Modernization Programs

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Presents a Strong Business Case for Aircraft Antennas

A Peek Into the Evolving In-Flight W-Fi Landscape

Supported by Satellite Antennas, Satellite Connectivity Becomes Vital for Ensuring High Quality In-Flight Wi-Fi

Antennas Perform the Magic of Providing Wi-Fi on Airplanes

Better Antennas Are Needed for Better Internet Freedom in the Air

Stringent Regulatory Norms Expands Replacement Opportunities While Stepping Up Quality Pressures on Manufacturers

Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic

Commercialization of eVTOL Aircraft Opens Up a New Growth Avenue

The Exciting Future of Flying Taxis Will Lift-Off New Opportunities for Aircraft Antennas by 2035

Increasing Use of Aerial Telemetry & Flying Antennas to Spur Demand & Innovation in the Market

