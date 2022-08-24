The Global Quinidine Sulfate Market is expected to grow by $ 427.29 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quinidine Sulfate Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315946/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing incidence of malaria, robust pipeline and drug approvals, and increasing mergers and acquisitions.

The quinidine sulfate market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The quinidine sulfate market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Malaria

• Arrhythmias



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the strong funding for the eradication of malaria as one of the prime reasons driving the quinidine sulfate market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the incidence of arrhythmia and increasing awareness among people about quinidine sulfate supplements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the quinidine sulfate market covers the following areas:

• Quinidine sulfate market sizing

• Quinidine sulfate market forecast

• Quinidine sulfate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading quinidine sulfate market vendors that include Bennet Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Buchler GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Lark Laboratories India Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, PRISM INDUSTRIES LTD., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., VIVAN Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Inga Laboratories P. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, PMC Group Inc., PT Bio Farma, PT Sinkona Indonesia lestar, and Vital Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Also, the quinidine sulfate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



