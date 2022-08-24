The Global Food Flavor and Enhancer Market is expected to grow by $ 3.07 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Flavor and Enhancer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315936/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the food flavor and enhancer market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by premiumization in the food and beverage industry, growing consumer demand for plant-based ingredients in food products, and rising consumption of dairy and frozen dessert products.

The food flavor and enhancer market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The food flavor and enhancer market are segmented as below:

By Application

• Bakery and confectionery

• Food and nutrition

• Beverages

• Dairy and frozen desserts

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for organic food flavors as one of the prime reasons driving the food flavor and enhancer market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of strategic alliances and recent developments and technological advances in the food flavor industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the food flavor and enhancer market covers the following areas:

• Food flavor and enhancer market sizing

• Food flavor and enhancer market forecast

• Food flavor and enhancer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food flavor and enhancer market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH, Custom Flavors, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Firmenich SA, Flavorchem Corp, Givaudan SA, Huabao International Holdings Ltd, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Co. Inc., Robertet SA, S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., Takasago International Corp, TER INGREDIENTS SL, The MANE Group, and TREATT Plc. Also, the food flavor and enhancer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



