Tickeron Launches Trading Bot Factory for Hedge Funds and Retail Traders

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, the quant-sourced marketplace for AI stock trading tools, adds a new feature to be used by active traders.

Tickeron launches the trading bot factory for traders where they can request creation of an AI-based robot from Tickeron’s team of Ph.D. quants instead of creating their own computational and backtesting labs.

Tickeron has been developing an algorithmic platform with AI in its core which can assemble a trading robot (bot) from its library of algorithms. Our team of quants can select the best bot for each stock requested. We simplified this process down to three steps:

1. Register at tickeron.com and go to home page.

2. Add tickers of your interest to the home watchlist.

3. Click the "View AI Robots" button. If a selected ticker is already traded by some of our robots, the inventory will appear with their annualized returns. If we do not have a robot for this ticker, then click the "Request to develop" button and we will receive your order.

Of course, not every ticker is suitable for creating a robot. After receiving an order, we will analyze whether our algorithms are suitable for trading this ticker and make advanced backtests using AI. If the result of the research is positive, then we will release this robot for a subscription.

“Our main goal is to make high-quality algorithms available for thousands of our users. Artificial intelligence technologies make it possible to process huge amount of information efficiently and at a minimal cost. Our trading bot factory makes such technologies available to a wide range of hedge funds and retail traders”, said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron.

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an algorithmic AI trading marketplace for traders, investors, and proprietary neural network developers. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit Tickeron.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.