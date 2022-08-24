English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions August 24, 2022 at 3 pm

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Haavisto Sirpa

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sirpa Haavisto

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18730/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2982 Unit price: 0.656 EUR

(2): Volume: 2018 Unit price: 0.656 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 0.656 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-08-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 162 Unit price: 0.63 EUR

(2): Volume: 16584 Unit price: 0.63 EUR

(3): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.63 EUR

(4): Volume: 4324 Unit price: 0.635 EUR

(5): Volume: 6042 Unit price: 0.637 EUR

(6): Volume: 2888 Unit price: 0.637 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 40000 Volume weighted average price: 0.6321 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

