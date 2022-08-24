Getty Images to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (the “Company”), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced today that its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



Benchmark Company 2022 Consumer/Media/Entertainment One-on-One Conference

September 7, 2022

New York, New York

Citi Technology Conference

September 8, 2022

New York, New York

Fireside Chat – 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

September 15, 2022

San Francisco, California

Fireside Chat – 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcasts of the presentations by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.gettyimages.com/. The online replays will be available for a limited time shortly following the presentations.

About Getty Images

Getty Images is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves over 1 million customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 496,000 contributors and approximately 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography. For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room.

