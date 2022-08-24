NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis adds in-house integrated electric buses to its zero-emission portfolio

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“Alexander Dennis”) today announced that it is expanding its zero-emission bus portfolio with the addition of new electric bus products fully designed and integrated in-house using its own expertise. Available for customer delivery starting in late 2023, the new small medium-duty bus and new electric double deck bus will complement the highly successful products of the BYD ADL partnership, which will continue to be sold and supported.



The move brings Alexander Dennis’ range of battery-electric buses in line with the company’s long-established strategy of offering its own, integrated vehicles alongside buses built on selected partners’ chassis. This offering will ensure customers have the widest range of solutions available to meet their individual requirements.

The new designs, developed in house with third-party input from Coventry University, will give the new models unmistakable curb appeal and highlight their zero-emission credentials.

Buses for the United Kingdom and Ireland will be fully built in Britain. Details and technical specifications will be released over the coming months.

The new platforms will also be utilized in international markets, tailored to the requirements of cities, transport authorities, and bus companies in each territory. This strategy is in line with Alexander Dennis’ philosophy of providing the optimal solution for every market demand. The recently announced order for Enviro500EV electric double deck buses in Hong Kong will be part of this new generation of zero-emission buses.

The UK’s best-selling battery-electric buses, the BYD ADL Enviro200EV and BYD ADL Enviro400EV, will continue to be offered in the UK, Ireland, and New Zealand, giving operators an unrivalled choice of solutions. Alexander Dennis’ second-generation hydrogen bus, the Enviro400FCEV, will also continue to form an important part of the company’s zero-emission bus solutions and will be delivered to launch customer Liverpool City Region later this year. Already fully designed and integrated by Alexander Dennis, it shares technology and key driveline components with the upcoming new battery-electric models.

“Alexander Dennis continues to lead the transition to zero-emission mobility and this unparalleled investment in the latest zero-emission technology gives operators, transport authorities and councils the freedom to choose from an even wider range of buses,” says Paul Davies, President & Managing Director, Alexander Dennis. “We have always been highly respected for our product innovation, and throughout this difficult period for our industry we have continued to challenge our engineering team to evolve our range. The result will be a brand new fully in-house designed, integrated electric double deck and small bus product giving our customers access to the latest zero-emission vehicle technology from a single, trusted source. Investments can be made safe in the knowledge that everything will continue to receive the first-class aftermarket support that we are renowned for.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 110 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 70 million EV service miles.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,500 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

