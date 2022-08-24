SIOS Technology Named to the “2022 Best Places To Work in South Carolina” List by SC Biz News and the Best Companies Group

SAN MATEO, Calif. and COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced that it was named as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the third consecutive year ranking #21 in the small employee category. SC Biz News created this seventeenth annual program in partnership with the Best Companies Group.



Columbia is the headquarters of SIOS’ US R&D facility at the M. Bert Storey Engineering and Innovation Center at the University of South Carolina’s College of Engineering and Computing. SIOS high availability and disaster recovery solutions have become the gold star standard for preventing downtime and data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications like SQL Server, SAP HANA, and Oracle across cloud, hybrid cloud and datacenter.

“We are proud to be named to the SC Biz News’ list of Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the third consecutive year,” said Nobu Kita, Chairman, President and CEO, SIOS Technology. “Our greatest asset is our employees who through their ingenuity, collaboration and commitment to excellence have excelled at meeting the high availability computing needs of our customers around the globe, earning us a reputation as a best company to work for.”

For 17 years, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. They are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on an established research methodology. Their surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention. Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The ranked companies will be recognized at an in-person awards ceremony during a ceremony on August 18 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The rankings will be published in the August 2022 issue of SCBIZ Magazine.

