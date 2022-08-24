BioLife Sciences Inc. Expands Product Offerings in the Orthomolecular Medicine and Natural Health Markets with a Focus on Hemp Products

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioLife Sciences Inc. (“BioLife” or the “Company”) (OTC: BLFE) announced today that it will be expanding the scope of its orthomolecular medicine and natural health products division, with a specific focus on disruptive hemp products.



The Company will focus on new and innovative product infusions centered around North American Grown, third-party tested industrial hemp geared towards providing consumers with an array of new and more effective options.

BioLife will be focused on throat and cough syrups infused with cannabinoids, cannabinoid-infused teas and CBD Energy Shots.

Additionally, the Company will focus on pet products infused with cannabinoids which offer wellness support for cats and dogs.

BioLife is confident in the abilities of CBD and cannabinoid-infused products to not only disrupt the relatively newly formed hemp industry, but additionally in these products ability to assist both humans and pets by supporting everyday health, well-being and anxiety-relief.

Nika Jaksic, COO of BioLife Sciences, stated: “We are so thrilled that BioLife will be focusing on this stream of business focusing on products in the marketplace which are not only disruptors, but that are beneficial and useful products for consumers to seek out.”

“Some view this market as already being over-saturated,” Jaksic said, “however, at BioLife, we are confident that this sector will continue to grow in the coming years and consumers as a whole are moving towards more holistic approaches such as CBD, CBG and CBN. Consumers are continuing to become more aware of the benefits of CBD, and other cannabinoids, for not just humans, but for pets too.

Here is a breakdown of the products BioLife is currently focused on:

Hemp-Infused Teas:

Hemp infused flavors such as (but not limited to): CBD Matcha Green Tea, CBG Turmeric Ginger Tea, CBD Peppermint Tea, CBG+CBN Hibiscus Raspberry Leaf Tea, CBN Licorice Tea and CBG+CBN Chamomile Tea.

All of the cannabinoid teas will be made with water soluble cannabinoids derived from industrial hemp, which allows for a much higher bioavailability of the cannabinoids to be absorbed when mixed with water.

Hemp-Infused Throat and Cough Syrups:

Cough and throat syrups which includes a mixture of medicinal herbs infused with CBG, CBN, CBD, CBGa, CBNa, CBDa, and additional cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes.

These syrups focus on natural sleep aids paired with pleasant flavor profiles aimed to create the most effective products for absorbing a higher bioavailability of the cannabinoids, due to the use of water-soluble cannabinoids. This allows for a more effective treatment with improved results.

Cannabinoid-Infused Energy Shots:

Energy drink formulations infused with cannabinoids and packed with vitamins to help consumers get through the day. Energy Drinks will be sugar-free and manufactured with the highest-quality ingredients.

Hemp-Infused Pet Products:

Full-spectrum supercritical CO2 extracted, USDA organic CBD oils available in different strengths for both dogs and cats, as well as peanut-butter dog treats available with CBD for daytime snacks and CBN and CBG for evening snacks.

Projected Growth of Cannabinoid Market:

Cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, and CBN offer multiple benefits which have been shown to help with ailments such as ADD/ADHD, OCD, ALS, PTSD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorders, Parkinson’s, and epilepsy.

A recent research study, the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Analysis, 2022, states that the Cannabinoid market is expected to grow at 20.48% CAGR during the period of 2022 through 2027. During that same period, the global CBD pet products market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The projected growth in the CBD sales is allocated to multiple reasons including a growing number of CBD-infused skincare products that have been released in the last year, increased use of THC and CBD in pain management and treatment, rising overall sales of CBD products in both retail stores and online, continued research into the effectiveness of cannabinoids for a variety of conditions, and increasing demand for ingestible products.

CBD pet supplements have rapidly expanded in the last few years as consumers have become more and more aware of the medical and therapeutic benefits of hemp for both humans and pets.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technologies. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner with and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

