Assembly Biosciences to Host Webcast on August 31, 2022, Introducing Two New Research Programs Targeting Recurrent HSV-2 Infection and Transplant-Associated Herpesvirus Diseases

- Renowned virologist, Nobel laureate and Assembly Bio board member, Sir Michael Houghton, PhD, will join company leadership for the discussion -



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative, investigational therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus and other viral diseases, plans to host a research webcast on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 1:30-2:30 pm PT/4:30-5:30 pm ET. The event will highlight two new small molecule research programs that expand the company’s portfolio beyond core inhibitors and hepatitis B/delta viruses. The first program targets a differentiated antiviral approach against herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) for patients with recurrent genital herpes. The second is advancing a pan-herpes antiviral for serious transplant-associated viral infections.

The event will feature presentation, discussion and Q&A with the following speakers:

John McHutchison, AO, MD , Chief Executive Officer at Assembly Bio Applying unparalleled expertise in virologic drug development to expand Assembly Bio’s portfolio into new viral diseases

, Chief Executive Officer at Assembly Bio William Delaney, PhD , Chief Scientific Officer at Assembly Bio Assembly Bio’s differentiated antiviral approach for HSV-2 and an early look at the program for transplant-associated herpesvirus infections

, Chief Scientific Officer at Assembly Bio Sir Michael Houghton, PhD, Assembly Bio board member; Director of the Li Ka Shing Applied Virology Institute, Li Ka Shing Professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, and Canada Excellence Chair in Virology at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta; jointly awarded 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus



The live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of Assembly Bio’s website and a replay will be accessible following the event. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available. To register for the live webcast and replay, please visit: https://investor.assemblybio.com/events-presentations.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics for serious viral diseases. Assembly Bio is advancing a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitor drug candidates that aim to break the complex viral replication cycle of hepatitis B virus (HBV) to achieve finite and potentially curative therapies for the 296 million people living with HBV worldwide. The company’s research pipeline includes differentiated antiviral approaches against HBV/hepatitis delta virus and herpesviruses. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ. These risks and uncertainties include: Assembly Bio’s ability to successfully execute its previously announced reprioritization and restructuring activities; potential adverse legal, reputational, operational and financial effects on Assembly Bio resulting from the reprioritization and restructuring activities; Assembly Bio’s ability to initiate and complete clinical studies involving its therapeutic product candidates, including studies contemplated by Assembly Bio’s collaboration agreements, in the currently anticipated timeframes; safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Assembly Bio’s product candidates; clinical and nonclinical data presented at conferences may not differentiate Assembly Bio’s product candidates from other companies’ candidates; results of nonclinical studies may not be representative of disease behavior in a clinical setting and may not be predictive of the outcomes of clinical studies; continued development and commercialization of ABI-H3733, if successful, in the China territory will be dependent on, and subject to, Assembly Bio’s collaboration agreement governing this activity in the China territory; Assembly Bio’s ability to maintain financial resources necessary to continue its clinical studies and fund business operations; any impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Assembly Bio’s business and operations, including initiation, enrollment and continuation of its clinical studies or timing of discussions with regulatory authorities; and other risks identified from time to time in Assembly Bio’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, hopes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Assembly Bio intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. More information about Assembly Bio’s risks and uncertainties are more fully detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Assembly Bio’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Assembly Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts



Investor and Corporate:

Shannon Ryan

SVP, Investor Relations, Corporate Affairs and Alliance Management

(415) 738-2992

sryan@assemblybio.com

Media:

Sam Brown Inc.

Hannah Hurdle

(805) 338-4752

ASMBMedia@sambrown.com