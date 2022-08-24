Remote announces integration with HiBob to streamline global HR processes

English Dutch French Swedish

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote , the leader in building, managing, and supporting global, distributed workforces, today announced a new integration with global HR technology disruptor HiBob that will deliver one-way data synchronization for customers of both platforms. Through the integration, new and existing employee information will be automatically updated from HiBob into the Remote platform, minimizing administrative functions to streamline management of talent around the world.



“More companies than ever are seeking to take advantage of the benefits of hiring globally distributed teams, but get slowed down by the roadblocks of increasingly complex people processes,” said Todd Wilkens, Chief Product Officer of Remote. “By powering cross-platform communication, we are helping our customers cut down time spent on administrative tasks and allow teams to focus on higher priority deliverables that benefit their businesses.”

Managing team data across platforms is crucial for HR teams, particularly those with international employees, contractors, and freelance workers needing to demonstrate compliance across multiple countries. The integration with HiBob’s HRIS platform has been developed to help HR teams to improve productivity by minimizing time spent on manual tasks and eliminating the risk of human error in duplicating data entry.

“We’re very attuned to the needs of our market and understand the complexity of employing international teams has created challenges within HR processes,” says HiBob Senior Director of Business Development, Yoav Gur. “Remote is naturally aligned with HiBob’s mission and values of simplifying the globalization of the modern workforce and our extensive overlapping customer bases can now benefit from this integration.”

Remote enables companies to hire an employee anywhere in the world as easily as they would an employee around the corner from its HQ, and acts as an employer of record in over 60 countries. Remote is dedicated to expanding the number of available integrations to further streamline workflows for customers by strategically partnering with HRIS, ATS, and other HR platform providers in the industry.

For more information on Remote, its leadership, and its innovative solutions, visit remote.com .



About Remote:

Talent is everywhere — opportunity is not. Remote closes the gap by enabling employers to hire anyone from anywhere, providing access to opportunity so people everywhere can build better lives. Remote helps companies become global powerhouses by expanding their access to talent beyond their borders. Thousands of businesses rely on Remote’s modern platform and legal, financial, and cultural expertise to onboard, pay, and manage employees and contractors in 150+ countries. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures and General Catalyst.

About HiBob:

HiBob was founded to modernize HR tech. HiBob's intuitive and data-driven platform, Bob, was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Since its launch in late 2015, HiBob has achieved consecutive triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and become the HRIS of choice for more than 2,000 modern, midsize and multinational companies who understand that a powerful, agile HR tech suite is mission critical and a key driver of organizational success. Fast-growing companies across the globe such as Monzo, Happy Socks, Gong, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon Bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent. Learn more at www.hibob.com .

