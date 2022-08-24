Nate’s Food’s Sh’Mallow Product Continues To Expand Its Regional Roll Out With Food Service Orders

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nate’s Food Co. (OTC: NHMD), an emerging leader in the development and distribution of unique food products, is pleased to announce that it has continued to expand its regional rollout to include Food Service through Ice Cream and Coffee Shops in Oregon.

The company expects that food service will become a major customer base for Sh’Mallow with its innovative marshmallow topping for any dessert, warm or cold beverage, including hot chocolate for kids. With a unique and effortless delivery system in a pressurized can, Sh’Mallow provides limitless opportunities to add a gourmand presentation to any desert or drink in a matter of seconds. We are excited about the overwhelmingly positive feedback that we have received from those businesses who have ordered and implemented the product in their menu.

Adding Sh’Mallow has increased the rate of return of customers and helped vendors succeed in a difficult post-pandemic client climate, when inflation is forcing consumers to make tough decisions at the register. The novelty aspect helps not only to justify the purchase, but also spending extra for it. For example, just one ice cream store has ordered over 300 cans in the last 60 days. By targeting franchises with 500+ stores, it allows the company to sell large volume orders to a single vendor.

Various coffee shops nationwide have shown interest as they can easily create specialty drinks around Sh’Mallow, especially for the upcoming fall season that historically peaks consumer’s desires for shaking up purchase routines and trying new things. For vendors adding Sh’Mallow equals better ROI as they can transform a basic menu item into a special recipe that instantly becomes a craveable indulgent meal or snack that consumer love, doesn’t mind paying extra for and ultimately comes back to repurchase. Sh’Mallow’s innovative packaging, ease of use and addictingly good flavor created the perfect trifecta of elements that consumers are looking for and their positive response is the driving force behind the brand’s success. The demand for the product is rising faster that what we have ever expected, and we are actively working with our co-packers to expedite the production to fulfill our food service orders as we ramp up toward a national rollout plan into grocery stores.

About Nate’s Food Co.

The Company operates two divisions: (1) Food development and distribution and (2) bitcoin mining. The Company’s focus is the development of food products for distribution in wholesale membership stores and into retail grocery stores. The Company is currently selling Sh’Mallow as https://www.sh-mallow.com/shop . The Company also operates a bitcoin mining division as hedge against inflation.

Additional information is available by visiting company's website at https://www.natesfoodco.com/ or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/natesfoodco .

