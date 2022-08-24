Anitian Named a Sample Vendor in Three Gartner Hype Cycle Reports

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anitian, the leading cloud application security and compliance automation provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in three separate Gartner Hype Cycle reports:



In each of the reports, Gartner identified Anitian as a Sample Vendor in the Continuous Compliance Automation (CCA) category. According to Gartner, “Continuous compliance automation (CCA) integrates compliance and security policy enforcement into DevOps delivery pipelines. CCA codifies and continuously applies compliance policies and controls while monitoring, correcting and protecting against vulnerabilities resulting from coding defects and misconfiguration. It reduces manual execution steps in adhering to regulatory requirements, enhancing consistency, traceability and auditability.”

The drivers of CCA adoption, as reported by Gartner, include:

“Organizations are facing an increasing number of regulatory obligations and more stringent enforcement, so automating compliance will become even more valuable to I&O leaders as they strive to maximize flow.

Additional compliance requirements continue to be added and require support with limited delay.

Compliance activities are increasingly executed through automated testing, which delivers increased efficiency for developers and reduces the risk of compliance audit failures.

As cloud-native application architectures and development models become more pervasive, integrating compliance into the toolchain will become more feasible and common.”

Continued inclusion in multiple Gartner reports affirms Anitian’s momentum in empowering its customers with the fastest path to cloud security and compliance on AWS and Azure. As leading organizations, SaaS vendors, and enterprises make digital business transformation and market growth a top priority, the speed and scale of Anitian’s pre-engineered and automated cloud platform is resonating with DevOps, security, and business teams adapting to a changing world.

“Security in the cloud is top of mind for our enterprise customers, who benefit both in time to market and sustaining a constant security posture through Anitian’s Cloud Security Posture Management capabilities” said Rakesh Narasimhan, President and CEO of Anitian. "Anitian being named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in their latest Hype Cycles reinforces the value of our pre-engineered SecureCloud for Compliance Automation and SecureCloud for Enterprise Cloud Security solutions for our customers."

Anitian was also listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Innovation Insight for Continuous Compliance Automation [4]. Get complimentary access to the research included in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2022, courtesy of Anitian, here.

For more information about how Anitian offers the fastest path to security and compliance in the cloud, visit Anitian.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

