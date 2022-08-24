Petalfast Expands Portfolio Through Partnership with Bloom Brands

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petalfast , a route-through-market platform for cannabis brands and retailers, announced its partnership with the acclaimed Bloom Brands , a California-based pioneer in the cannabis vape category. Bloom joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast throughout the state of California.



Since its founding in 2014, Bloom has carefully curated its range of cannabis products, including cartridges, disposables and concentrates, to provide the very best strains in an authentic and accessible format. Their proprietary molecular distillation process is driven by science, experience, and a deep understanding of cannabis, delivering consistent, high-potency products akin to the flower. Bloom’s award-winning strains are some of the best-reviewed and most successful in the market today throughout California, Washington, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, as well as in Massachusetts and Arizona through its brand Matu.

Vape pens are the second most popular cannabis product category in the U.S., and its market share has seen significant growth in the last two years (currently hovering at around 22%), according to a recent Headset report . Further, the share of vape pen purchases within the growing Gen Z consumer group is much higher than that of older generations, indicating where the market will likely head in the future.

“Bloom’s game-changing products have proven to be a powerhouse in the cannabis industry over the past eight years,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky . “We are excited to work with their team to drive its best-in-class line of products into new channels of distribution while expanding Petalfast’s presence in the ever-growing vape market. With Bloom’s remarkable products and strong leadership, alongside Petalfast’s sales and marketing expertise, we are looking forward to offering more consumers the authentic cannabis experience Bloom provides.”

Since its founding, Petalfast has built a diverse portfolio of brands to highlight the creative product offerings in the cannabis space and help those brands achieve growth in competitive retail environments. The Company’s collaborative platform approach is a key differentiator, significantly changing the way a cannabis brand can launch, scale and establish itself in the market.

“Petalfast is uniquely positioned to represent and expand our brand in the marketplace as they exemplify the highest level of commitment to their craft to deliver consistent results for their partners, much like Bloom has done for our consumers,” said Casey Ly, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bloom Brands. “Our team is on a mission to provide safe, high-quality vape products that everyone can enjoy and incorporate into their daily wellness routine, and we are confident that Petalfast will help tell our story, strengthen customer loyalty, and achieve maximum revenue potential.”

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands achieve rapid growth via its go-to-market accelerator program in California and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis, while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.

About Bloom Brands

Bloom Brands has pioneered the vape industry with consistent formulas that deliver a tasteful experience as close to the plant as possible. Founded in 2014, Bloom has been blessed with access to the highest quality cannabis in the country, and its proprietary formulas are laboratory-designed and tested to present complex strains in a simple, flavorful and accessible format: the vape. Based in Los Angeles, Bloom’s line of Classic and Live vapes are available throughout California, as well as in Washington, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma. Bloom’s team of cannabis aficionados strive to share the gift of cannabis with everyone through its award-winning line of products. For more information, visit thebloombrands.com and follow us on Instagram .

Media Contact

Justin Bernstein

Mattio Communications

justin@mattio.com