Stirling CBD Releases Its Most Potent Delta 9 Gummies Yet

CARY, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirling CBD announces the release of its new, maximum strength 15mg Delta 9 gummies. Each jar has 20 pieces of 15mg gummies, for a total of 300mg Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per jar. The gummies are available in Blue Razz, Mango, and Strawberry Watermelon flavors.

"The great news about these Delta 9 gummies is that they are federally legal, as they still contain less than .3% hemp-derived Delta 9 per gummy. The gummies weigh just over 5 grams each, so we were able to pack in the maximum 15mg D9 in each gummy," said Allison Thompson, Vice President of Operations at Stirling CBD.

Thompson added, "We spent a lot of time, energy, and research into launching these new gummies as Stirling wanted to ensure that these new gummies complemented and improved on our current line of award-winning gummies. With these gummies, customers can now choose these in addition to our Delta 8 THC line up of 25mg, 75mg, or 100mg of Delta 8 in each gummy."

Delta 9 THC is the original, and many say best, THC available to CBD and Cannabis users. As opposed to some of the new designer THC products, including Delta 8, HHC, THC-O, and others, Delta 9 is the purest form of THC as it does not need additional refining after extraction from the hemp plant.

Stirling's Delta 9 Gummies are pectin-based as opposed to traditional gelatin-based gummies. Pectin is a carbohydrate found in fruits and is often used as a thickener in different cooking and baking methods. Pectin is made exclusively from plants and has been used as a vegan substitute for gelatin — a cooked form of collagen — derived from animal parts.

Pectin has a melting point of roughly 289°F (143°C), compared to gelatin's melting point of 95°F (35°C), making it a much more resilient ingredient while shipping during hotter seasons or to hotter climates.

Stirling products are pure, proven, and tested. Each product undergoes rigorous, third-party testing, with results publicly available on Stirling's website. "In this industry, we separate ourselves by working diligently to educate our customers and promote transparency by sharing all our product information. We pride ourselves on building trust with our customers," adds Thompson.

All Stirling products contain less than 0.3% Delta 9-THC as federal law requires. For more information regarding Stirling CBD's Delta 8 product line, please visit https://www.stirlingcbdoil.com.

