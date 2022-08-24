Global Ceramic Membrane Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring TAMI Industries, Hyflux and GEA Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Membrane Market, by Material Type, by Application, by Technology, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ceramic membranes are synthetic membranes made from inorganic constituents such as alumina, titania, silica, zirconia and others. Ceramic membranes generally have an irregular structure with several porosity levels. The ceramic membranes are made with a well-defined pore size. Owing to properties such as chemical and mechanical resistance, high purity components of ceramic membranes are suitable for industrial applications. The ceramic membranes has the probability of recovering and reusing the membrane material itself.



Market Dynamics

Among material type, the zirconium oxide segment is expected to witness significant market share in the global ceramic membrane market. According to the graph Asia Pacific region accounted for the market share of 27.7%. Technological advancement in preparing flexible zirconium oxide ceramic material to extend its use in different configurations and high crack propagation resistance of this ceramic material is expected to have a positive impact on global ceramic membrane market in the near future.-



Among regions, Asia Pacific held dominant position in the global ceramic membrane market in terms of revenue share, in 2021. Pharmaceutical industries extensively use ceramic membranes to concentrate and purify enzymes, amino acids, vitamins and antibiotics, fractionation of blood and plasma, and others. According to India Brand Equity Foundation survey in March 2022, India's domestic pharmaceutical market was at US$ 42 billion in 2021 and likely to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024 and further expected to expand to reach US$ 120-130 billion by 2030.



Ceramic membranes come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and configurations, manufacturers of ceramic membranes provide customized products having different channel diameters, as well as multi-channel construction to provide a higher density. These product offerings vary from each other and are in line with the client's requirements. The ability of ceramic membranes to comply with customization is one of the important factors for the broadening application portfolio of ceramic membranes.



