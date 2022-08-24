The Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market is expected to grow by $ 24.78 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.85% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315920/?utm_source=GNW

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the autonomous delivery robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the e-commerce industry, the need for efficiency in distribution channels, and technological advances in ADR.

The autonomous delivery robots market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The autonomous delivery robots market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Semi-autonomous

• Fully autonomous



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus on reducing carbon footprint as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous delivery robots market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of ADR with parcel delivery terminals and regulatory framework related to ADR will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the autonomous delivery robots market covers the following areas:

• Autonomous delivery robots market sizing

• Autonomous delivery robots market forecast

• Autonomous delivery robots market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous delivery robots market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., ANYbotics AG, Boston Dynamics Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Effidence, Eliport, JD.com Inc., Kiwibot, Locus Robotics Corp., Lowpad BV, Nuro Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Piaggio and C. Spa, Quantum Robotics, Relay Robotics Inc., Segway Robotics, Shanghai Gaussian Automation Tech. Dev. Co. Ltd., Starship Technologies Inc., The European Space Agency, and Wonik Robotics Co. Ltd. Also, the autonomous delivery robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315920/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________