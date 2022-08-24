Culture Days is One Month Away

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In one month, the mantra 'creativity everywhere, for everyone' becomes a reality. Culture Days, the beloved annual national celebration of arts and culture, launches on September 23 and runs through to October 16, 2022. Across the country, thousands of events and activities designed to immerse, inspire and highlight creative expression await.



What to expect at Culture Days

Each year, communities across Canada come together to express, share, create, and inspire through hands-on and immersive arts and cultural experiences as part of Culture Days. The breadth of activities offered each year are planned and presented by local municipalities, arts organizations, cultural groups, individual artists and collectives of all sizes from coast to coast to coast. Last year was no exception. An extraordinary selection of in-person and virtual programming delivered a year like no other, compelling 3.4 million people to join more than 3,000 events in over 500 communities to celebrate the creativity within themselves and the surrounding community.

Creativity everywhere, for every one, in every way

Over 700 online and in-person events are already registered, with more added to the Events Listing daily. Choose from a range of experiences, like securing a front-row seat to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s 100th anniversary Free Concert and Open House . Roam historic streets while taking in a variety of music as part of Belleville Porchfest , and discover the sights and sounds of Revelstoke after dusk through the LUNA Festival of Nocturnal Art and Wonder .

The Culture Days Prince Albert Hub in Saskatchewan will host various free programs and events centring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Orange Shirt Day, and community reconciliation and diversity. The City of Surrey Arts and Culture Activities Hub in British Columbia presents in-person and virtual activities, including those organized by the Surrey Civic Theatres, Surrey Art Gallery, Community Arts and the City’s Special Events team, among others.

To add another reason for celebration, Culture Days welcomes the incomparable Jesse Jones. A dedicated believer in creating spaces for expression of all kinds, Jesse and Culture Days align in philosophy and outlook and are thrilled to collaborate to capture and highlight the wonderful stories that emerge every year. On a mission to connect Canadians through the power of arts and culture, Jesse boasts a long and storied history in the industry as an entrepreneur, media host, speaker and connector known for his thought-provoking and approachable conversation style. Look out for Jesse as he takes us on a creative adventure across Canada to immerse, engage and showcase the phenomenon that is Culture Days.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation



Friday, September 30, 2022, is The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Federally commemorated, and created to honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools and their families, The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation endeavours to acknowledge and better understand the history and harms done and engage in actions that advance Truth and Reconciliation as individuals and members of our communities.

Accordingly, Culture Days has set September 30, 2022, aside to create space exclusively for events commemorating the NDTR, including those aimed at sharing First Nations, Métis, and/or Inuit experiences and perspectives, celebrating the creative and cultural expressions of Indigenous people, stories and communities.

Visit the dedicated National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Resource to learn more about how to participate meaningfully on this integral day.

All Aboard!

Get to know some of our organizers through our Meet our Organizer blog series, and special Video Profiles . Explore more about Culture Days’ History & How it Works , Frequently Asked Questions , and our Participation Guide . Find 2022 Campaign social media and marketing tools, subscribe to our newsletter, and follow us @CultureDays across all platforms.

Culture Days 2022 takes place from September 23 to October 16, 2022.

Blog | Media & Gallery | Research | Learn More

Create with us!

#CultureDays and @culturedays on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting millions of annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. Culture Days programs invite the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture by connecting communities and creators.

The Culture Days national office works with provincial partners and a wide network of event organizers, from grassroots community volunteers to major institutions. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information and to donate.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Broadcast Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mercedes Blackwood | 416.557.3361 | mercedes@blackcoffeecommunications.ca