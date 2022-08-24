The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is expected to grow by $ 23.61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.06% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315915/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing smartphone penetration, increasing capital investments in AI start-ups, and increasing demand for AI in enterprise applications.

The mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Smartphone

• Camera

• Automotive

• Robotics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for edge computing in IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing investments in 5G network and an increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market covers the following areas:

• Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market sizing

• Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market forecast

• Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market vendors that include AIStorm Inc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blaize, Cerebras Systems Inc, CrossCert, Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SenseTime Group Inc, Think Force, and Xilinx Inc. Also, the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

