The Global Denim Jeans Market is expected to grow by $ 20.06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Denim Jeans Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315913/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the denim jeans market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding retail space, increasing consciousness regarding clothes, and innovative product designs.

The denim jeans market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The denim jeans market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

• US

• China

• Germany

• France



This study identifies the recycling of jeans from plastic and other materials as one of the prime reasons driving the denim jeans market growth during the next few years. Also, digital platforms accelerating denim sales and adoption of omnichannel retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the denim jeans market covers the following areas:

• Denim jeans market sizing

• Denim jeans market forecast

• Denim jeans market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading denim jeans market vendors that include AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, EDWIN Europe GmbH, G Star Raw eStore BV, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc, Levi Strauss and Co, Lucky Brand LLC, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, OTB Spa, Pepe Jeans Sl, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., USPA Global Licensing Inc, Esprit Holdings Ltd, and Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd. Also, the denim jeans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315913/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________