QuickFrames USA Appears on the Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickFrames USA , the leader in engineered structural roof frames, today announces its inclusion in the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, making the list for the third year running. The manufacturer of bolt-on, adjustable structural roof frames ranked at #2,060 with 290% growth over the three-year period. QuickFrames roof frames have become known as the industry standard in rooftop unit structural support for new construction, renovation and tenant improvement (T.I.) projects across commercial and industrial construction.



“My partners and I want to thank our customers and commend our team members for their important part in this honor,” says Bob Hasulak, partner & director of operations, QuickFrames USA. “The last year has been full of challenges across every industry, and we applaud all the businesses that have pushed through every obstacle they’ve encountered. We’re proud of our own strength and grit, and will continue to intentionally wow our customers and grow even more in the coming year.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. “The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today.”

QuickFrames USA, manufacturer of engineered structural roof frames for commercial and industrial buildings, is an award-winning , three-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company in America and Gold American Business "Stevie" award recipient for Company of the Year. Leading the industry since 2015, the company's bolt-on, adjustable roof frames for rooftop units have become the industry standard.

