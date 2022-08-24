The Global Propolis Market is expected to grow by $ 61.06 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Propolis Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231809/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the propolis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of consuming propolis, the availability of propolis dietary food supplements, and the growing preference for online shopping.

The propolis market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The propolis market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Healthcare

• Personal care and cosmetics

• Food and beverages



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in research activities to enhance propolis production in beehives as one of the prime reasons driving the propolis market growth during the next few years. Also, blogging and digital media influencing propolis consumption and restoration of natural bee habitats will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the propolis market covers the following areas:

• Propolis market sizing

• Propolis market forecast

• Propolis market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading propolis market vendors that include Apis Flora Industrial e Comercial Ltda., Bio Botanica Inc., California Gold Nutrition, Comvita Ltd., Country Life Vitamins LLC, Fytexia SAS, Herb Pharm LLC, Hi Tech Natural Products India Ltd., iHerb LLC, INW Manufacturing LLC, Laprell Beehive Products Inc., Manuka Health New Zealand Ltd., Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NaturaNectar LLC, Natures Goodness Australia Pty Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Nutraceutical Corp., SDM Nutraceuticals Inc., Sunyata Productos Alternativos Ltda., Uniflora Nutraceutica Ltda., Wax Green USA, and YS Organic Bee Farms. Also, the propolis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231809/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________