Social Tech, Super App Innovator Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC: ENGA) Launches Subsidiary to Acquire and Monetize Real Estate with Initial Acquisition of over 500 Apartments and Villas in Spain’s High Demand Costa del Sol

MIAMI, FLORIDA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC Pink: ENGA), a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America’s first SuperApp, has initiated formation of a wholly owned subsidiary. Bebuzee Spain, with a focus on real estate asset acquisitions to align with its Properbuz, which digitally captures and generates highly accurate real estate listings through credible user profiles. Properbuz artificial intelligence matches real estate searchers with ideal neighborhoods based on search criteria and driven by real world reviews.

A super-app is a single mobile app that offers basic services including chat and payments, along with a suite of “mini-apps”, ranging from stores and restaurants to government agencies. Westerners aren’t familiar with them, but across much of Asia, super-apps are the internet.

Upon finalization of incorporating Bebuzee Spain, the company will begin acquiring a portfolio of real estate consisting of more than 500 apartments and villas in Spain’s coveted destination, Costa del Sol, featuring beautiful coastal areas like Marbella.

CEO Joseph Onyero states, “We are thrilled to be launching this initiative as part of our as a perfect complement to Properbuz, adding a comprehensive social and transactional real estate element to our continually evolving Bebuzee Super App.”

“Properbuz is the only real estate technology in the world that is connected to a social networking app. We seamlessly connect the millions of Bebuzee users to our built-in Properbuz service allowing them to search for properties to rent or purchase near home or in other places in the world. In addition, the user data we will be aggregating as part of the bigger picture can provide exponential fundamental value for the Company and its Shareholders.”

