Minim Reaches 100,000 Active Minim Intelligent Networks (MINs)

Networking innovator extends motosync access to modem customers, fueling growth of user base



MANCHESTER, NH, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announces the achievement of a new milestone as the company’s cloud-managed solution, the motosync app powered by Minim, is now active on over 100,000 Minim Intelligent Networks (MINs)1. A trio of recent network enhancements to the software, including freemium access for Motorola modem customers, has fueled the sustained growth and activation of MINs. Reaching this goal ahead of schedule marks a major step in the company’s software-first strategy.

Sustaining 100,000 active MINs signals a major milestone in the company’s strategy to become a leading force in network management software. The active networks running the company’s software serve as a proof point that the motosync app powered by Minim resonates with its user base by providing an approachable, intuitive interface that helps them do more and live better with connectivity.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Minim team for reaching this ambitious goal ahead of schedule,” said Minim Chief Executive Officer Mehul Patel. “Our mission at Minim has always been to help people do more and live better with connectivity - we are thrilled that over 100,000 MINs around the world are enabling our customers to achieve this.”

This achievement follows recent software updates now available to motosync app users, including personalized WiFi Optimization for their environment, cutting-edge WPA3 encryption and freemium app access that offers onboarding and live support for Motorola modem devices.

PERSONALIZED WIFI OPTIMIZATION

The motosync app now enables users to choose settings that optimize their connection based on the size of their dwelling and the number of neighboring networks. The new WiFi Optimization tool automatically adjusts users’ channel widths for peak network performance based on three pre-set selections:

Single Occupant Home / Office - Designed for users in large dwellings and little to no neighboring connections

- Designed for users in large dwellings and little to no neighboring connections Townhome / Small Office Building - Designed for users in smaller dwellings and a few neighboring connections

- Designed for users in smaller dwellings and a few neighboring connections Apartment / Large Office Building - Designed for users in multi-unit dwellings and several neighboring connections

WPA3 ENCRYPTION

The recent updates also enable users to activate WPA3 Encryption, providing more secure password and data encryption and enhanced protection against cyberattacks. Enabling this advanced security setting not only provides stronger cybersecurity, but also expedites the onboarding of smart home devices to WiFi networks by allowing users to simply scan a QR code. Currently available for Motorola MH7600, Q11 and Q14 users, access to WPA3 Encryption for further Motorola intelligent networking devices will roll out at a later date.

MODEM SUPPORT GUIDE AND LIVE CHAT

Finally, Motorola modem customers now have freemium access to use the motosync app for device onboarding, in-app chat support and in-app shopping. Designed to streamline the networking process for cable modem users, the Modem Support Guide enables app users to set up their device through Minim’s patented onboarding process. By simply scanning the QR code underneath their Motorola intelligent networking device, the details of their Motorola cable modem will automatically be uploaded to the app. Modem customers can also seek assistance within motosync through in-app chat support, connecting them to a networking specialist in under one minute. Additional access to the Motorola Network shop within the app offers a convenient way for Motorola modem customers to shop for their next network upgrade.

“We are so excited to expand access to the motosync app to Motorola modem customers,” said Minim Vice President of Software Engineering Lakshmi Kadiyala. “Our top priority at Minim is to provide our user base with frequently updated software that offers an intuitive experience while protecting their personal networks; these updates reflect our commitment to that mission.”

The updates to the motosync app, powered by Minim have already been distributed to Motorola intelligent networking device customers. For more information about Minim and its software solutions, visit www.minim.com .

[1]A Minim Intelligent Network is any network that is actively managed by Minim software, such as the Minim and motosync mobile apps.



About Minim

Minim, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Scott Harvin at (843)693-0298 or scotth@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

Attachment