Grand Opening of New Food Lion in Briar Chapel

SALISBURY, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neighbors in the Briar Chapel area of Pittsboro, NC, are now able to nourish their families at a brand new Food Lion. The new store, located at 70 Ballantrae Ct., Pittsboro, NC 27312, is open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. This is the third new store that Food Lion has opened in 2022.



“I’m very excited to bring our easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience to more of our neighbors in Chatham County,” said Jason Kiser, Store Manager of the new Briar Chapel Food Lion. “I’m looking forward to providing the Briar Chapel community with our easy in-store checkout options, simple Food Lion To Go online ordering and convenient shopping at the best prices possible every day.”

The new store features an extensive product assortment, including fresh sushi, in-store fresh-cut fruit and a wide variety of affordable and easy “grab-and-go” options to help make any meal easier. Customers have a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise-brand items, which are Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors. Additionally, the store features a walk-in produce cooler, ensuring the freshest items available, and a self-service hot wing and Asian food bar.

To make shopping easier for customers, the store offers self-checkout lanes and the Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service, which allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

The store is proud to also offer a wide variety of great local offerings, such as freshly brewed craft beers from nearby Carolina Brewing in Pittsboro, NC; North Carolina's Famous Bright Leaf Hot Dogs produced by Carolina Packers in Smithfield, NC; and fresh local produce grown at Cottle Farms in Faison, NC. A list of additional North Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found here.

Furthering Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability, the store features energy-efficient overhead LED lighting. Food Lion is the only company in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for 21 consecutive years.

In another commitment to the Briar Chapel community, Food Lion donated 30,000 meals to the food pantry at Haw River Baptist Church through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative. The church will also regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program, in which food safe for human consumption is donated to a local feeding agency before the food spoils. Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 970 million meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c9ef0e2-a332-4f54-b0f0-d1c5a7343406