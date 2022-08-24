Frontline Workers Training Market Worth $40.1 Billion By 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Workers Training Market size to grow from USD 18.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Various factors such as increasing requirement for virtual training due to the pandemic coupled with the growing usage of disruptive technologies such as AR/ VR, AI, and ML for improved training experience to offer opportunities for the growth of the Frontline Workers Training Market.

Frontline training refers to training programs and initiatives for frontline workers across healthcare, education, grocery and retail, hospitality, and more. Frontline workers often work long hours, often not at a desk or in front of a computer, and face compounding challenges, such as a lack of resources and occupational uncertainty. According to Bites, frontline training is crucial because it forms the backbone of the customer service for an enterprise. Frontline workers play a major role in determining the company's reputation among customers. Positive customer service experiences can go a long way in bringing loyal customers and increasing revenues.

Mobile learning to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the mode of learning, the Frontline Workers Training Market is segmented into blended learning, mobile learning, and virtual learning. The mobile learning mode is expected to grow at rapid pace during the forecast period. Rising usage of smart phones coupled with ease of communication using consistent messages sent directly to the frontline through a mobile learning platform to drive the growth of mobile learning mode in the market. The frontline training solutions with mobile learning mode offers frontline workers residing in small towns who frequently experience network bandwidth problems with the effective learning tools to manage work off-site.

Content management segment to register for the highest market size during the forecast period

The Frontline Workers Training Market by application is segmented into content management, performance management, talent management, risk & compliance management, campaign management, gamification, and other applications (gamification, risk assessment & testing, and personalized engagement & recommendations). The content management segment to hold largest market size during the forecast period. The frontline training solutions with the right content helps to improve employee knowledge, change behavior, and drive significant outcomes. Such integrated solutions include videos, interactive training modules, questions, and job aids.

North America to hold largest market size during the forecast period

The Frontline Workers Training Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America to hold largest market size during the forecast period. Being an early adopter of technologies, North America is an innovation hub and expected to present strong opportunities for frontline workers training vendors to expand in this market. North America’s frontline workers boldly reported to the job sites and risked personal health to keep the economy in motion and the rest of the population safe.

Market Players

Some major players in the Frontline Workers Training Market include PTC (US), Beekeeper (Switzerland), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Axonify (Canada), iTacit (Canada), Frontline Data Solutions (US), Intertek Alchemy (US), Blackboard (US), D2L (Canada), Disprz (India), Opus Training (US), Rallyware (US), SAP Litmos (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), BizLibrary (US), CrossKnowledge (France), Orion Labs (US), Skyllful (US), OttoLearn (Canada), Enabley (Israel), Epignosis (US), EduMe (UK), YOOBIC (UK), Bites (Israel), MobieTrain (Belgium), Maximl (India), Flip (US), Anthill (US), and Skedulo (US).

