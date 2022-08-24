Global General Anesthesia Drugs Market Report 2022: Key Players Pfizer, Abbott, AstraZeneca & Others Fueling 3.5% Annual Growth

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Anesthesia Drugs Market By Type of Drugs, By Route of Administration, By Surgery Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The general anesthesia drug market was valued at $5,400.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $7,736.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The general anesthesia drug market is majorly driven by an increase in number of surgical procedures like hip and knee replacement surgery, cardiac surgery, general surgeries cancer surgeries, rise in number of geriatric population, increase in prevalence of osteoarthritis disease, and neurological disorders.

Moreover, an increase in the number of key players to formulate general anesthesia drug, propels the growth of the market. According to the rheumatology advisor, the annual number of total knee arthroplasty was predicted to increase by 56% from 2019 to 2020.

The demand for general anesthesia increases due to an increase in the number of knee arthroplasty surgery procedures. The knee and hip replacement procedures are majorly conducted under general anesthesia. Increase in prevalence of chronic disease, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and others is one of the major factor that boosts the growth of the market.

According to the Centers for disease control and prevention (CDC) approximately 659,000 population in the U.S. experienced death from heart disease each year. According to the same report in 2019, a total of 360,900 people died due to coronary heart disease. Every year in the U.S. approximately 805,000 population are diagnosed with heart attack among which 605,000 experienced their first heart attack. This factor upsurges the need for heart surgery, which further increases the need for general anesthesia.

On the contrary, risk associated with general anesthesia such as allergic reaction, nausea, and vomiting is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Advancement in R&D activities in general anesthesia in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector propels the growth of the market. Rise in funding from government or non-government organization to provide surgical resources, encourages many key players to enter emerging markets, thus offering a lucrative growth opportunity in the general anesthesia drug market.

Key Market Segments
By TYPE OF DRUGS

  • Propofol
  • Sevoflurane
  • Desflurane
  • Others

By ROUTE OF ADMNISTRATION

  • Intravenous
  • Inhalation

By SURGERY TYPE

  • Knee and hip replacements
  • Heart surgeries
  • Cancer surgery
  • General surgery

By END USER

  • Hospital
  • Ambulatory surgical centers

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
  • Brazil
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • B. Braun Melsungen
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc
  • Paion AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Abbvie Inc
  • AstraZeneca plc
  • Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: GENERAL ANESTHESIA DRUGS MARKET, BY Type of Drugs

CHAPTER 5: GENERAL ANESTHESIA DRUGS MARKET, by Route of Administration

CHAPTER 6: GENERAL ANESTHESIA DRUGS MARKET, by Surgery Type

CHAPTER 7: GENERAL ANESTHESIA DRUGS MARKET, by End-user

CHAPTER 8: GENERAL ANESTHESIA DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mw0d2p

