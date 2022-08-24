Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 26.
August 23rd Agenda
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|E3 Lithium Ltd.
|OTCQX: EEMMF | TSX-V: ETL
|Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
|OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
|Electra Battery Materials Corp.
|NASDAQ: ELBM | TSX-V: ELBM
|Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.
|OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX-V: PGE
|ACME Lithium Inc.
|OTCQX: ACLHF | CSE: ACME
|Cypress Development Corp.
|OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA
|Canada Nickel Company Inc.
|OTCQX: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC
|Faraday Copper Corp.
|Pink: CPPKF | CSE: FDY
|Euro Manganese Inc.
|OTCQX: EUMNF | TSX-V: EMN
|Frontier Lithium Inc.
|OTCQX: LITOF | TSX-V: FL
|Phenom Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: PHNMF | TSX-V: PHNM
|Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.
|Pink: TLOOF | CSE: GEMS
|Bluejay Mining PLC
|OTCQB: BLLYF | LSE: JAY
|Usha Resources Ltd.
|OTCQB: USHAF | TSX-V: USHA
