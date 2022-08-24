Mobiquity Technologies Selected by Swap TC to Drive Awareness to Pre-Sale Launch

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technologies, is pleased to announce that it was selected by Swap TC as its data and programmatic advertising provider for their Pre-Sale launch. Mobiquity’s CryptoGraph technology helped drive awareness to the pre-sale launch and Swap TC was able to sell out the stable coin BNB significantly faster than anticipated.



Swap TC aims to empower the masses with consumable and accurate metrics in real-time. They are here to provide the data investors need and to participate proactively in the rehabilitation of the world's financial markets as ambassadors for crypto. Swap TC is the first crypto token to develop a system that rewards long-term holders on an individual basis as opposed to global taxation models. Users holding their investment will get to the lowest tax bracket. This in effect helps minimize large price swings and fuels stability.

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said, “We are extremely pleased with the results of the pre-sale campaign, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the Swap TC team to drive awareness to their project. They are true ambassadors to the crypto space.”

Vlad Vinnichuk, CEO of Swap TC, said, “The big picture we had in mind is to restore coherence in crypto analytics, Safemarketcap will provide accurate and real time data where the user is not the product and ad-revenue isn't a part of the equation. The Swap TC team and I are extremely grateful and honored for having the opportunity to work with Mobiquity Networks and look forward to partnering with them for future campaigns, it’s a no brainer.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

About Swap TC

Swap TC empowers users with the metrics they need in order to make informed investment decisions. Investment in projects without charts and data is tantamount to gambling. The Swap TC system is holistic, focused on the bigger vision and the bigger vision rewards the masses as opposed to the traders. Swap TC is planning for new users of cryptocurrency to embark on a journey with easy-to-use tools.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

Email: john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com

Phone: 646-736-1900



