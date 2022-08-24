Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Report 2022: Decreased Risk of Infection and Cross-Contamination Drives Adoption and Spurs Growth

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Disposable Endoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Bronchoscopy, Urologic Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, GI Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy), by End Use, by Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe disposable endoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing cases of cross-contamination complications due to the use of reusable endoscopes are driving the adoption of single-use endoscopic devices.

In addition, the growing number of chronic and respiratory diseases in Europe and the shortage of medical staff for cleaning and disinfecting reusable endoscopes in between the surgical procedures drive the market for disposable endoscopes. For instance, a study published in the European Respiratory journal in 2021 stated that about 36.6 million Europeans are having COPD and the number will be increased to 49.5 million by 2050. Furthermore, the risk associated with reusable endoscopes such as clogging, leakage, and the chance of contamination due to the tedious sterilization process is further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



The bronchoscopy application segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021. Bronchoscopy is a common procedure used to remove blockages and foreign bodies from the lungs or airways. However, reusable endoscopes are the potential source of disease transmission.

The disposable bronchoscope could decrease the risk of cross-contamination, increase safety and efficiency, and can be used with limited resources. In addition, increasing recommendations by most respiratory societies to use disposable bronchoscopes during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is accelerating the growth of the segment. Moreover, the ENT endoscopy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the high preference for the use of disposable endoscopic devices to limit the chances of infection during the ear, nose, and throat diagnostic procedures.



The hospitals end-use segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021. This is attributed to the increasing patient preference for hospitals to diagnose and treat their chronic diseases. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies and low-cost surgical procedures provided by the government hospitals are expected to boost the segment growth.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of disposable endoscopic devices and the growing number of private and government hospitals with endoscopic procedure facilities are supporting the growth of the segment. The clinics segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of single-use endoscopes in clinics for better patient engagement with low cross-contamination chances, quick recovery time, and lower post-procedural complications.



Furthermore, the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Europe has limited the number of surgical procedures. However, due to the benefits of disposable endoscopes such as lower chances of cross-contamination, time efficiency, safety, short hospital stay, and lower post-procedure infections, many endoscopic procedure facilities have increasingly adopted the single-use endoscopic devices during the COVID-19 pandemic, which favored the growth of the market in 2020. The shortage of clinical personnel due to the viral infections and government-imposed lockdown and shutdowns further decreased the use of conventional endoscopes and in turn, increased the adoption of disposable endoscopic devices, thereby propelling the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.



