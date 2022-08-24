The Global School Stationery Supplies Market is expected to grow by $ 10.8 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.11% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global School Stationery Supplies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730989/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the school stationery supplies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing emphasis on product premiumization, the rapid growth of the education sector, and a rise in the discretionary income of consumers.

The school stationery supplies market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The school stationery supplies market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Paper products

• Computer and daily use

• Writing instruments



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of omnichannel retail as one of the prime reasons driving the school stationery supplies market growth during the next few years. Also, the shift of production facilities to emerging economies and increasing demand for eco-friendly school stationeries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the school stationery supplies market covers the following areas:

• School stationery supplies market sizing

• School stationery supplies market forecast

• School stationery supplies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading school stationery supplies market vendors that include A. T. Cross Co. LLC, ACCO Brands Corp., ADVEO France SAS, Ardent Business Group Ltd., Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft, FLB Group Ltd., Harlequin International Group Pty Ltd., Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kebica Stationery, Newell Brands Inc., Onyx and Green Corp., Pelikan International Corp. Berhad, Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co. KG, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG, WH Smith PLC, Zebra Pen Corp., BIC USA Inc, PILOT Corp, and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. Also, the school stationery supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

