The Global Wheel Aligner Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 795.88 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period

03% during the forecast period. Our report on the wheel aligner equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of automobiles, an increase in tire damage for automobiles, and a rise in the number of MRO activities for automobiles.

The wheel aligner equipment market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The wheel aligner equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• CCD aligner

• 3D aligner



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the adoption of advanced imaging technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the wheel aligner equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wheel aligner equipment market covers the following areas:

• Wheel aligner equipment market sizing

• Wheel aligner equipment market forecast

• Wheel aligner equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wheel aligner equipment market vendors that include ACTIA Group, Atlas Automotive Equipment, Beach Equipment, Bee Line Co., Beissbarth GmbH, CEMB Spa, Delta Equipments, Eagle SMF Pty Ltd., Fori Automation Inc., Hunter Engineering Co., KJC Engineering Inc., Kratzer Automation AG, Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd., NEXION S.p.A., Shenzhen 3Excel Tech Co. Ltd., Snap On Inc., Sunrise Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Wonder Internation Sdn Bhd, and Yantai Haide Science And Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the wheel aligner equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

