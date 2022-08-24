Sloane Staffing Named to Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies in America

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husband-and-wife duo Max and Lindsey Spanier announce that Sloane Staffing, a leading marketing technology and demand generation recruitment agency, has been named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Inc. Magazine's annual feature honors the most successful founders and startups, and 2022's honorees were uniquely celebrated for "winning in a time of change and achieving spectacular growth." This recognition places Sloane Staffing among the ranks of Facebook, Microsoft, Under Armour, Patagonia, and many other well-known names who first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

Coming in at #697, and landing in the top 100 for the state Florida, Sloane Staffing is home to a team of 10 account executives and recruiters, two dogs, and one recruiter-in-training (diapers): Max Jr. Located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Sloane Staffing has placed over 400 candidates in new jobs, secured over $25 million in salaries and has donated more than $45,000 to local charities since starting their business in 2017. In a job market where demand for top talent is higher than ever, they strive to provide the best SaaS sales, technology, blockchain, cybersecurity and Web3 talent to their clientele. They are trusted by the likes of Reliaquest, AlphaSense, Icertis, Sendoso, and Placer.ai, just to name a few.

Prior to starting Sloane Staffing, the pair both worked in the MarTech space. Max is a former Maketo Account Executive, covering the South East for companies with revenue of $1B+. While working for Adobe, he noticed one of the biggest challenges for his customers was the actual recruitment of people with a marketing technology background to run the software. And, seasoned corporate marketing professional Lindsey led creative teams for global Fortune 500 companies, including Office Depot, ADT Security and Kroger Supermarkets.

Earlier this year, the pair were also awarded the Florida State University's Seminole 100 award, which recognizes the 100 fastest-growing FSU alumni-owned businesses, topping the charts at number 9.

Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook

Related Images











Image 1: Owners, husband and wife, Max & Lindsey Spanier









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment