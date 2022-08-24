Capsule Filling Machines Market to Expand at a 4.8% value CAGR by 2032, totalling around US$ 896.4 Million by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global capsule filling machines market is expected to bolster at a robust CAGR of 4.8% exhibiting revenue of US$ 561.4 Million in 2022 with a total estimation of around US$ 896.4 Million by 2032. The advancement of capsule filling machines is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases which is driving growth in the market. According to the Future Market Insights (FMI) reports, the sales from 2016 to 2021 witnessed significant growth, registering a CAGR of 2.1%.



Manufacturing of capsules is done by filling a variety of formulations or powders containing active ingredients and their mixtures, as well as combinations of excipients, using a variety of capsule filling machines. Physicians prescribe these capsules to patients for the treatment of a variety of disorders or conditions.

Key Takeaways

Surging technological advancements in capsule equipment with automatic filling along with a rise in demand for effective capsules due to disease prevalence are driving the global capsule filling equipment market.

Large-scale capsule production provides several advantages to the key players in the market such as low-cost advantages which allows them to increase their annual turnover. Furthermore, increased consumption of digestive health supplements is driving up demand for capsules, which is driving up the global capsule filling equipment market size.

There are several factors contributing to the market growth such as more concentration on improving the efficiency of manufacturing processes, technological advancements, innovations, and a growing emphasis on product development.

In the present market scenario, accelerated focus on releasing new machines with enhanced functionality and performance is driving manufacturers in the global market. In addition to that, market participants are expected to rely on mergers and acquisitions in the long run-in order to strengthen their position in the capsule filling machines market.

The supply of large quantities of medicines is possible only due to pharmaceutical advancements in the healthcare sector. Capsule filling machines are essential in the pharmaceutical industry because they allow the industry to serve the masses. These machines are designed to efficiently fill capsules by reducing the risk of side effects from overdosing.

There is widespread use of capsule filling machines in all regions to serve the pharmaceutical market. Automatic capsule filling machines are being offered by manufacturers all over the world due to their speed and high filling rate.

Competitive Landscape

Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Sainty Co., ACG Pam Pharma Technologies Private Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Shanghai Develop Machinery Co. Limited, Shanghai Jiuwu Pharmtech Machinery Co., Ltd., Shanghai TIWIN Industry Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Ouya Machinery Co., Ltd., Zhuhai Ting Kai Trading Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceutical Machinery Co. Ltd. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Most of the major pharma companies are equipped with in-house filling stations, whereas mid-sized pharma companies typically outsource their filling needs to contract manufacturers. End users who require high output choose fully automatic machines, whereas R&D labs and small-scale pharmaceutical manufacturers prefer semi-automatic capsule filling machines.

More Insights into the Capsule Filling Machines Market

The North American region is projected to dominate the global capsule filling machines market by possessing a market share of 36% in 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.7% for the capsule filling machines market in the assessment period 2022-2032.

Being one of the major contributors to the capsule filling machines market, North America has a long-lasting winter in the region contributing to the market’s progress. Furthermore, due to the region's high demand from the pharmaceutical industry, North America is expected to trail the APEJ region in the Capsule Filling Machines Market.

Western Europe and Eastern Europe also emerge as lucrative regions for the capsule filling machines market as it accounts for 25% of the global market share in 2022.

Asia Pacific region is growing at a progressive rate by procuring a 15% market share for capsule filling machines market in 2022. Due to its dense population, the capsule filling machines market is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

Key Segments Profiled in the Capsule Filling Machines Industry Survey

Capsule Filling Machines Market by Operation Type:

Automatic Capsule Filling Machines

Semi-Automatic Capsule Filling Machines

Manual Capsule Filling Machines





Capsule Filling Machines Market by Capacity Type:

Capsule Filling Machines >75,000 Units

Capsule Filling Machines for 75,000 – 150,000 Units

Capsule Filling Machines for 150,000 – 225,000 Units

Capsule Filling Machines for 225,000 – 300,000 Units

Capsule Filling Machines >300,000 Units





Capsule Filling Machines Market by Dosage Type:

Liquid Capsule Filling Machines

Semi Solid Capsule Filling Machines

Solid Capsule Filling Machines





Capsule Filling Machines Market by Region:

North America Capsule Filling Machines Market

Latin America Capsule Filling Machines Market

Europe Capsule Filling Machines Market

Eastern Europe Capsule Filling Machines Market

Asia Pacific Capsule Filling Machines Market

Middle East & Africa Capsule Filling Machines Market

