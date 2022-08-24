DataStream Receives Interac Acquirer Membership in Canada, Expanding ATM Management and Access Solution Across North America

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology Canada Ltd. (Passport), the fastest growing provider of payment technology to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce that DataStream™, Passport's ATM Management and Access Solution, has been approved as a Connector Acquirer of the Interac® Cash service.

"Passport is incredibly proud to enable the Interac Cash service," stated Kent Cain, Senior Vice President of Platform Operations, Passport. "We believe introducing our fully integrated cloud-based ATM processing platform is a significant technological milestone in Canada which will greatly serve participants of the Interac network and their debit cardholder-base. With almost two decades of ATM processing experience in the United States supporting thousands of ATMs, the DataStream® platform is well prepared for a seamless expansion to Canada."

In 2020, DataStream pioneered an innovative, fully cloud-based processing architecture to provide processing clients unmatched levels of reliability, automated redundancies, uptime, and processing security not available in traditionally hosted environments. This is true hot/hot transaction processing architecture that will benefit Passport's many valued customers and partners in Canada.

Deployed in 2003 in the United States, DataStream® has become one of North America's fastest-growing, bank-sponsored, proprietary ATM processors, facilitating ATM, POS, and Value-Add transaction processing to retail and gaming-based clientele.

"Enabling the Interac Cash service is a privilege, and as an integral part of Canada's financial system, Passport values this relationship and significant achievement," stated Jason King, CRO, Passport. "DataStream® allows Passport to provide end-to-end ATM processing and analytics to our Canadian casino customers in addition to our industry-leading quasi-cash and loyalty solutions."

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

