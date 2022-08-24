Fibre Channel HBAs Market is expected to surge to a market size of US$ 18 Bn by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, demand for fibre channel HBAs will increased rapidly at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2032. The report also forecasts that the market will close in on a growth of US$ 18 Bn by the end of 2032.



The main advantage of a fibre channel HBA is that it permits data transfer and connectivity between devices in fibre channel-based storage area networks (SANs). One of the major benefits of fibre channel host bus adapters is that they can connect a host server to a storage device and switch, or connect multiple servers when they are utilized as both, storage systems and applications hosts. The host bus adapter is recognized as the connection point by the storage area network management software.

Companies such as Broadcom, Dell, Marvell, Cisco, Lenovo, and Fujitsu offer fibre channel HBA products. These fibre channel HBAs provide world-class functionality and performance for storage area networks. Many fibre channel HBAs are designed for quick server deployment and orchestration; they offer high flexibility with simultaneous fibre channel protocol and FC-NVMe. The major features of fibre channel HBAs are reliability, performance, support for server virtualization, security power capabilities, and the accessibility of single pane management software.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, quad port FC HBAs are anticipated to account for a leading share in market.

Demand for dual port FC HBAs is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 13.1% through 2032.

By operating system, the 64 GBPs (Gen 7) segment is currently leading the market. However, the 32 GBPs (Gen 6) segment is likely to expand at a higher CAGR of 13.5% through 2032.

By industry, the consumer electronics sector is anticipated to progress at a high CAGR of 13.8% between 2022 and 2032.

By region, North America is expected to lead the global market with a share of 22.7%, followed by Europe. South Asia and Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the decade 2032.





“Demand for fibre channel HBAs is increasing in the IT and telecommunication industry. Here, fibre channel HBAs are used because fibre channel is a high-speed networking technology mainly utilized for transferring data among data centers,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Increasing Adoption of Fibre Channel HBAs in Modern Enterprise Computing

Growing adoption of storage area networking to offer independent high-speed networking is contributing to the development of the fibre channel HBAs market. A storage area network is a custom-built subnetwork and high-speed network that connects and present common pools of storage devices to multiple servers.

The accessibility and availability of storage devices is crucial for enterprise computing. A fibre channel storage area network is an exclusive, high-speed network that connects servers and storage devices. Advanced enterprise computing often requires a high level of flexibility and control. In virtualized environments and enterprise data centers, fibre channel HBAs are utilized for connecting servers to fibre channels storage area networks.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research’s report on the fibre channel HBAs industry is segmented into four major sections – type (single port FC HBAs, dual port FC HBAs, quad port FC HBAs), operating system (8 GBPs (Gen 4), 16 GBPs (Gen 5), 32 GBPs (Gen 6), 64 GBPs (Gen 7), industry (consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication industry, industrial sectors, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa).

