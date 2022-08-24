Holdfolio Shows You How to Invest in Multifamily Syndication to Help in Times of a Recession

Indianapolis, Indiana, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holdfolio is an easy-to-use modern investment platform for single investors that allows them an accessible investment in low-cost multifamily properties.

Founded on the principle of creating profitable partnerships, Holdfolio firmly believes that individuals need to earn above average returns in their investments and help them achieve this through partnering with their full-time real estate investors.

Their team, that includes Managing Partners Jacob Blackett, who has placed over $50 million into income-producing real estate and TJ Lokboj who has acquired large multi-family properties, use their years of experience and expertise to create an environment at Holdfolio that facilitates wealth creation.

With many parts of America seeing large increases in property demand which results in housing prices increasing faster than inflation, as well as the looming threat of a recession, Holdfolio has designed their real estate syndication business plan that aims to offer you lucrative real estate investment opportunities, such as multifamily syndication, instead of keeping your money in the bank.

The Modern Way to Invest in Real Estate

If you are looking for a way to invest in real estate but don’t know where to start, then Holdfolio provides a step-by-step guide on their helpful blog on multifamily syndication.

This type of real estate deal is when several investors combine their funds to buy a property and is one of the most beneficial and secure ways to first get into the market as it enables investors to gain the advantages of owning an investment property without dealing with the hassles or stress of being a property owner.

Additionally, this pooling of funds from a group of investors allows you to purchase more significant and stable assets which you may not be able to invest in on your own and is an effective method to finance, purchase, and sell higher priced real estate.

The Right Market

The US housing market is currently classed as a seller’s market as yearly price increases keep hitting record highs and inventory continues decline, which means there’s likely to be bidding battles around properties, so you need to acquire expert advice on how to approach the best multi-family real estate markets in 2022.

Holdfolio is the platform who can offer you their team’s knowledge and skills on creating an effective and profitable multifamily syndication investment. They share the several market factors that you should consider when choosing where and when to invest:

Population Growth – Where there is strong population growth there is likely to be higher demand for rental units and therefore, good investment opportunities.

– Where there is strong population growth there is likely to be higher demand for rental units and therefore, good investment opportunities. Job Growth – Similarly to the point above, where there are more job prospects there are usually a higher chance of stable demand for apartments.

– Similarly to the point above, where there are more job prospects there are usually a higher chance of stable demand for apartments. Rent Prices – When a market has high rent prices it is usually a strong indicator of high demand for multifamily units.

– When a market has high rent prices it is usually a strong indicator of high demand for multifamily units. Development Activity – If there is a lot of development activity present in the areas market then it may be the ideal place for future investment.

While these points can assist you in making a decision about your investment, it is also integral that you take the time to work with real estate investment specialists who have extensively studied the market and are aware of all your investing requirements, so together you can respond quickly and carefully.

The Benefits

There are several benefits in opting to invest in multifamily real estate syndications that not only diversify your investment portfolio but can also bring in some additional income.

These are:

Tax Benefits – If you own a piece of real estate then you will receive tax benefits via your K-1 tax filings.

– If you own a piece of real estate then you will receive tax benefits via your K-1 tax filings. Passive Income – You will receive additional income monthly or weekly from your real-estate investment.

– You will receive additional income monthly or weekly from your real-estate investment. Hassle-Free – After you have completed the process of placing your investment, you don’t have to worry about the stress or hassle of managing your assets.

– After you have completed the process of placing your investment, you don’t have to worry about the stress or hassle of managing your assets. Appreciation – As shown in other real estate sectors, the property that you have invested in should steadily increase it’s worth over time, which in turn boosts your investments return.

– As shown in other real estate sectors, the property that you have invested in should steadily increase it’s worth over time, which in turn boosts your investments return. Control – You have complete control over your investments as you get to choose in what specific properties that you invest in.

– You have complete control over your investments as you get to choose in what specific properties that you invest in. Diversification – It also gives you the option of spreading your capital across various syndications.

