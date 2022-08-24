VivoPower International PLC Confirms Details for FY22 Full Year Results and Earnings Conference Call

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (“VivoPower,” the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that it will announce results for the full year ended 30 June 2022, on Monday, 29 August 2022, at 16:30 EST / 21:30 GMT.

The Company also confirmed that Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO, will host an earnings conference call on Monday, 29 August 2022, at 17:00 EST / 22:00 GMT.

Please register at the following link in order to obtain a dial-in phone number for the live audio call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc760cffd91ba4f80a8175491f3fcbf2a.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ggsb9spu and on the Investors section of the VivoPower website at www.vivopower.com.

A replay of the webcast will also be available two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed from the link above or via the VivoPower website for a period of one year.

