Smile CDR Receives U.S. Health Interoperability Standards Certification for Patient Clinical Data

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data and integration company, received its third certification showing compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F). As part of Drummond Group's Payer and Patient Access Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR®) Certification Program, powered by Touchstone, the company received the Patient Clinical Data badge which certifies the company's FHIR implementations for the CMS payer community and market and availability of a patient's clinical data via the Patient Access Application Programming Interface (API).

"Smile CDR FHIR services and capabilities are fundamental to our products and our future. We strongly support and adhere to HL7® standards, as well as the CMS Payer and Patient Access API requirements, and we continue to demonstrate our commitment with certifications such as the Drummond badges," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer, Smile CDR. "The Patient Clinical Data Certification establishes that Smile CDR compliantly meets the rigorous CMS requirements and further demonstrates our commitment to liberating health information and advancing interoperability standards, to improve healthcare quality and efficiency."

Under the CMS Final Rule, U.S. government health plans are required to have a patient access API to provide patients with user-friendly access to their records anytime they need it. Drummond specializes in working with healthcare information technology developers to test and certify their software for use by healthcare providers in regulatory programs, allowing them to achieve certifications via a badge system. The badges are grouped by CMS requirements and implementation guides. Smile CDR was the first to receive Drummond's Patient Access API Certification for Drug Formulary API support in June 2021 and then achieved the Provider Directory API in November 2021. The Drummond certification is the only independent testing and certification program certifying interoperability and compliance with CMS Final Rule standards.

"As a leader in health data interoperability and exchange, we are pleased that Smile CDR continues to recognize the importance of independent testing and certification of their FHIR technology solutions, and their dedication to excellence in proving compliance to these important standards," says Ryan Patano, Drummond president.

Smile CDR has successfully implemented and maintained a secure, standards-based API, allowing patients to easily access their clinical data through its third-party application. This allows Smile CDR to carry out its mission of offering better decision-making and #BetterGlobalHealth outcomes.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC (www.drummondgroup.com) offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance, and education services to healthcare, financial and other regulated industries. As an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) and an Accredited Test Lab (ATL) within the Office of the National Coordinator Health IT Certification Program, Drummond specializes in working with health IT developers to test and/or certify their software for use by healthcare providers in regulatory programs. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools, and partnership to the compliance and assessment processes for our clients to feel secure about the ways in which they share their organizations' sensitive and private data. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 The Drummond Payer and Patient Access FHIR® Certification program is a private, voluntary program and is not approved, endorsed, or authorized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or the Department of Health and Human Services

2 HL7® and FHIR® are the registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International and their use of these trademarks does not constitute an endorsement by HL7.

About Smile CDR Inc.

Smile CDR Inc. is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data fabric and integration platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7 FHIR standard-based clinical data repository (#SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate, and meaningfully share the health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com.

###

Media Contacts

Lucy Railton

Director of Marketing

Smile CDR Inc.

(800) 683-1318 x 712

pr@smilecdr.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment