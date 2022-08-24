Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Expands Sponsored Research Collaboration with University of Tennessee Health Science Center to Investigate Pharmaceutical-Grade Rose Bengal as Anti-Fungal and Anti-Oral Bacterial Agent

KNOXVILLE, TN, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that the Company has expanded its sponsored research program with Michio Kurosu, PhD, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the College of Pharmacy of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in Memphis, Tennessee to investigate Provectus’ pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal for the treatment of anti-fungal and anti-oral bacterial infections. Provectus’ innovatively-assembled and proprietary rose bengal is the lead member of a class of the Company’s small molecules called halogenated xanthenes.



As part of this new sponsored research, the Kurosu team plans to evaluate the in vitro activity of Provectus’ rose bengal against different fungal strains and to conduct susceptibility tests against fungal and bacterial mouth microbes.

The Kurosu team has previously shown the favorable tolerability of the Company’s rose bengal as a topical application under different types of normal light, and the molecule’s in vitro activity against a range of different Gram-positive bacteria and against biofilms. These data and conclusions were noted in Kurosu et al.’s 2022 Molecules article entitled “Antibacterial Activity of Pharmaceutical-Grade Rose Bengal: An Application of a Synthetic Dye in Antibacterial Therapies.” The Kurosu team is currently developing a journal manuscript of their prior study of the molecule’s in vitro activity against Gram-negative bacteria.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). The Company’s lead molecule is RBS. A second HX molecule has been synthesized.

Provectus’ drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, virology, microbiology, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), animal health, and tissue regeneration and repair, and use multiple routes of administration, such as intralesional (IL), topical (.top), oral (P.O.), inhaled (.inh), intranasal (IN), and intravenous (IV).

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

