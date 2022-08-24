Altus Recognized as “Overall Real Estate Data Solution Provider of the Year” by PropTech Breakthrough

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, is pleased to announce it was recognized as the “Overall Real Estate Data Solution Provider of the Year” by PropTech Breakthrough’s 2022 Awards program.



Altus Group offers solutions for complex challenges across the CRE lifecycle, combining deep industry expertise with advanced analytics and trusted technology. Altus Group’s data-driven intelligence solutions bridge the gap between now and next, equipping CRE professionals with the most relevant and timely insights available to improve performance and better manage risk of their assets. The Company’s data solutions leverage machine learning, automation, and predictive analytics to extract insights from data, enabling faster and more accurate decision making and amplify the ability to forecast and nowcast. Bottom line: this offers CRE leaders the ability to act quickly and astutely with rapidly changing markets.

“As one of the most established and trusted PropTech companies in the sector, Altus is deeply invested in driving CRE industry innovation. It’s an honour for Altus to be recognized in this year’s PropTech Breakthrough Awards, particularly in the data solutions category as that’s at the heart of our innovation,” said Jorge Blanco, Chief Commercial Officer at Altus. “The commercial real estate industry is at an inflection point and Altus is fortunate to be at the centre of it leading the charge in moving CRE intelligence from hindsight to foresight.”

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world. All award nominations were assessed by an independent, expert panel of judges, representing a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise within the industry. The evaluation criteria for the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program were focused around the concept of innovation and nominees were also judged on performance, functionality, value and impact.

Altus Group provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus Group empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world’s largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus Group is a global company with approximately 2,650 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

