The Influencer Marketing Factory Officially Launches New Podcast Season Featuring Thought Leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influencer Marketing Factory, a global influencer marketing agency, is proud to officially announce the launch of the second season of its podcast "The Influence Factor". Starting from Aug. 31, 2022, "The Influence Factor" will start releasing new episodes with weekly scheduling.

"The Influence Factor," produced by The Influencer Marketing Factory, is rated in the top 1.5% of global podcast ranking (according to ListenNotes) and covers a variety of topics including, but not limited to: influencer marketing, social commerce, creator economy, and livestream shopping. A range of industry leaders and inspiring guests will join the podcast to discuss the state of the industry and its future.

A few of the confirmed guests are Sima Gandhi (Co-Founder, CEO of Creative Juice), Jason Wong (Founder of PugHaus), Jane Stecyk (SVP, Marketing at Mighty Networks), Kaya Yureff (Creator Economy Reporter at The Information), Amanda Perelli (Senior Creator Economy Reporter at Business Insider), and Sam Christie (Vice President, Business Development at Pearpop).

"I am thrilled and honored to interview such inspiring professionals that are shaping the influencer marketing and creator economy industry within these top companies," stated Alessandro Bogliari, CEO of The Influencer Marketing Factory and host of the podcast.

Listeners can tune in on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts or watch it on YouTube as a video podcast. The Influencer Marketing Factory podcast team will also release short-form videos that will showcase a collection of the best moments from each episode that will be featured on YouTube Shorts, TikTok, Instagram Reels and LinkedIn.

The Influencer Marketing Factory has been recognized globally as one of the first agencies to begin offering TikTok influencer marketing and has always been at the forefront of the latest trends, working with Fortune 500 clients, SMBs and DTC brands. The agency is also a META vendor, Google partner and TikTok enterprise agency.



About The Influencer Marketing Factory

The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that helps brands engage with Gen Z and Millennials on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.



About The Influence Factor

The Influencer Factor is a weekly podcast produced by The Influencer Marketing Factory, and it covers several topics such as influencer marketing, content creators, the creator economy, social commerce and livestream shopping.

