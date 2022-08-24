Acuity International Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract to Support Iraq F-16 Base Operations

Reston, Va., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity International, a leading provider of process and technology-based medical, engineering, and mission services and solutions to government and commercial clients, today announced it will provide base operations support, base life support, and security services in the support of the Iraq F-16 program. The work will be performed under a $127M contract action awarded by the U.S. Air Force.

Formally awarded to Sallyport Global Holdings, an Acuity company, the contract work will be carried out through Jan. 30, 2023, at the Martyr Brigadier General Ali Flaih Air Base in Iraq. “Acuity has a long history of supporting our armed forces, including the U.S. Air Force, overseas and we look forward to continuing our important work providing essential services and support to the Iraqi Air Force F-16 program,” said Tony Corbi, CEO of Acuity International.

This contract resulted from a sole-source acquisition and involves Foreign Military Sales to Iraq. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting Activity (FA8630-22-C-6006).

About Acuity International

Acuity International is a leading provider of process and technology-based medical, engineering, and mission services and solutions to government and commercial clients. As experts in engineering and consulting, software solutions, medical care, occupational health, global mission, environmental remediation, secure and complex construction management services, all augmented by deep expertise in cybersecurity and cloud solutions, Acuity International enables critical missions for its global customers with the latest technology and repeatable processes. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company has 3,300+ employees in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://acuityinternational.com/ .





